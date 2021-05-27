Wild Thistle Kitchen: Roasted Asparagus Pesto Linguine

This Roasted Asparagus Pesto Linguine is such a special recipe. It’s not only delicious and unique, but fresh, flavorful, creamy, and just such a beautiful way to use fresh asparagus. It’s also special because it’s an original recipe I created with my dad many years ago (more on that below). I love serving it with linguine fini, if you can find it, but any noodle will work. It’s such a quick and easy meal and a true celebration of my favorite springtime vegetable.