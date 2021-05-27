Cancel
Austin, TX

Working for the Weekend: The Paramount Summer Classic Film Series returns

KVUE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:. See movies the way they were meant to be seen at the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series. Last year, the event was held in September, but this year things are mostly back to normal. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 10 unless you're eating or drinking in your seat. The event will have a limited capacity, touchless ticketing and there is a clear bag policy. This weekend you can see "Casablanca," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Monkey Business" and "Strangers on a Train."

