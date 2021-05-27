H.E.R, Lil’ Nas X To Lead Elton John Tribute At The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California tonight and there will be no shortage of legendary acts. Leading the way, Usher is hosting the event with performances from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and more. While there were many stars in attendance and on stage, no one will shine brighter than Elton John. The iconic singer-songwriter will receive the ceremony’s Icon award.defpen.com