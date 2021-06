Wing Commander Jock Heatherill, who has died aged 98, was a bomb-aimer during the final months of the war and later flew 48 re-supply missions during the Berlin Air Lift. In November 1944, Heatherill joined 158 Squadron at Lissett in East Yorkshire, where the squadron was equipped with the four-engine Halifax bomber. He flew his first operation on November 29 1944, the target Essen; on a return visit to the industrial city on December 24, 10 Halifaxes of his Squadron were damaged by flak, including Heatherill’s.