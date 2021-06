For us students, the month of June is a great relief. We finally get a chance to relax after a year of hard work, and are able to experience new and great things. Some of us will be working summer internships, others may be furthering their education taking summer classes, but we're all making the most of what we can. At GGC, we use the summer break to come up with new and great ideas for the fall. You can help us out by filling out this quick survey to help gauge interest in potential product offerings!