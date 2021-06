The back end of Toronto’s insane, whacked-out, all-over-the-place game against the Wizards was a microcosm of the back end of this insane, whacked-out, all-over-the-place season for the Raptors. At one point, it looked like the Raps had the upper hand. Then they were pronounced dead. And then they had hope again. And then it would repeat. In the end, however, in the final score and in the current standings, the Raptors remained behind the Washington Wizards, losing in overtime 131-129 — a result that all but seals their hopes for a play-in bid.