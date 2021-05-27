Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Recruiting: Breaking Down The 2022 Cornerback Board

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1rTW_0aDtyfmE00

Notre Dame has struggled to consistently land strong cornerback classes for much of the last 20 years. After signing one of the better cornerback groups of the last decade in the 2021 class, Notre Dame has a chance to land an equally strong group in the 2022 class.

In the video below I break down current Notre Dame cornerback commit Jaden Mickey, the next five cornerbacks on the board, discuss the latest with their recruitments and break down the "ideal class" for Notre Dame in 2022.

After a brief discussion of cornerback recruiting in 2022, and the possibility of the class being done by the end of the summer, I begin by talking about what I look for in a cornerback from an evaluation standpoint.

13:35 - Breaking down Notre Dame cornerback commit Jaden Mickey.

21:17 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Benjamin Morrison and his recruitment.

30:29 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Devin Moore and his recruitment.

45:01 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Nakai Martinez and his recruitment.

53:12 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Jayden Bellamy and his recruitment.

1:03:45 - Breaking down Top Notre Dame cornerback target Jyaire Brown and his recruitment.

Following that break down we have a Q&A session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners. In that portion of the video we talk a lot about what is the ideal secondary class that Notre Dame must sign in the 2022 class to close the gap on the top programs.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
64
Followers
301
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Cornerbacks#American Football#Notre Dame Recruiting#Q A#Disqus#Sports Illustrated#Bryandriskell#Top Notre Dame#Cornerback Recruiting#Strong Cornerback Classes#Commit#Irish Breakdown Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Must Get Better Production From Talented Quarterback Group

RETURNING PRODUCTION (Career) Jack Coan - 297 com., 437 att., 68.0%, 3,278 yards, 23 TD, 8 INT. Brendon Clark - 2 com., 4 att., 50.0%, 29 yards, 1 TD. I’m of the belief that Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan provides Notre Dame with its greatest chance to reach its ceiling in 2021. A case could be made that playing one of the younger quarterbacks is best for future development, but Notre Dame has a chance to compete for a title in 2021, and Coan as the starter is the best chance to make that happen.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

In the latest Irish Breakdown Friday Free-For-All, where we answer Notre Dame football and recruiting questions from listeners and subscribers, I was joined by Shaun Davis of ESPN Chicago. It was a great show thanks to so many great questions, and the topics in this week's show were all over...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Record: 10-2 Postseason: lost to Clemson (34-10) in the ACC Championship game; lost to Alabama (31-14) in the College Football Playoff. Lost starters - Offense: 8 (Draft selection) QB Ian Book (4th Round - New Orleans Saints) WR Javon McKinley. WR Ben Skowronek (7th Round - Los Angeles Rams) TE...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Tulsa Graduate Transfer Cornerback

Notre Dame has made the Top 5 for Tulsa grad transfer cornerback Akayleb Evans. The Irish made the list with Texas, Missouri, Texas Tech and Jackson State. According to sources, Notre Dame likes its cornerback depth chart but Evans is simply too good not to pursue. He played against Cincinnati in each of the last two seasons, which means Notre Dame coordinator Marcus Freeman is familiar with what he brings to the game.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Athlon Ranks Notre Dame No. 12 In Its Preseason Ranking

The first of the big college football preview magazines are out, and Athlon Sports has projected Notre Dame to finish No. 12 in the 2021 season. Athlon projects that Notre Dame will finish with a 10-2 record and play Texas in the Cheez-It Bowl, which makes yet another national publication/outlet that is looking for a drop off from the Irish in the upcoming season.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player) Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Auburn, Washington, Nebraska, UCLA, Colorado, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Washington State, Arizona, Oregon State. Recruited By: Mike Mickens. RECRUITING RANKINGS. Rivals: 4-star - No. 249 overall - No....
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Linebackers Must Produce At A High Level In The Marcus Freeman Defense

Notre Dame has a new defensive coordinator in Marcus Freeman, and like the man he replaced - Clark Lea - the first-year coordinator will also coach the linebackers. Freeman's defense is an aggressive one, and his 2020 Cincinnati defense was one of the nation's best. The Bearcat linebackers were highly productive, and if Notre Dame is going to reach its full potential as a defense in 2021 the linebackers will have to play at a very high level.
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Midweek Musings: Focusing On The Wide Receivers

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football. WR PERSONNEL REQUIRES A SCHEMATIC SHIFT IN EMPHASIS. In recent seasons the Notre Dame offensive staff has shown it understands how to use a wide receiver corps that is built around size and one-on-one traits down the field. Notre Dame has mostly lacked vertical speed and after-the-catch weapons, and the one's they had were rarely used. We got a glimpse of what that can look like in 2019 when the staff used Braden Lenzy's home run speed effectively, but the scheme has been built around running the ball and using size at tight end and on the perimeter.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame 2021 Running Back Group Could Be The Best Of The Brian Kelly Tenure

Notre Dame returns its top three running backs from what was a very productive backfield a season ago, and in June it will welcome two more very talented players. The 2021 backfield is deep, talented and versatile, and it is expected to be a major strength of the offense this season. In our latest position breakdown podcast the Irish Breakdown staff went in-depth on what makes this group so special, how the backs can be used together and also went player-by-player in preparation for the upcoming season.