May we remember

“The old general returned to the scene of battle,. And the carnage that was wrought. “The Old General” was composed by longtime county resident, family man and veteran Bill Galchick. We like to run his words each Memorial Day. Many of you likely knew him. He is gone now like so many who defended our country. Bill was a great guy and great family man. You may have known him. A ball field at Memorial Park honors his name. He was also a great patriot — a World War II veteran of which there are so few left these days. Several of Bill’s sons served.