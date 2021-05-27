Top 10 US beaches for 2021 from Dr. Beach

LIVE BIDDING ON JUNE 23 at 11:00 am ET. List price based on tax assessment. No early offers presented. Court Ordered Bankruptcy Case No. 19-72279 - Waterfront home situated on an almost full acre lot located in the desirable Birdneck Point neighborhood, this +/- 3,000 square foot residence boasts 4 full bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Enjoy a serene enclosed sunroom overlooking Linkhorn Bay and Little Neck Creek. Across the street from the second hole of the Cavalier Golf Course. The unique setting provides an incredible opportunity to either renovate the current structure or rebuild and construct a one of a kind dream home! Birdneck Point is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Virginia Beach, home to the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club. The Cavalier has an award-winning marina, newly renovated golf course, highly rated tennis facility, exquisite dining with multiple restaurants on site, and a newly constructed pool. It is not a requirement to join the Cavalier, but the family dynamic and welcoming environment the neighborhood provides presents an incredible opportunity to purchase a special property and join a neighborhood community that has been growing since 1928.