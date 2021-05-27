Cancel
Top 10 US beaches for 2021 from Dr. Beach

News Channel Nebraska
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is unofficially here, and many Americans are ready to get back to flying, driving cross-country and soaking up the sun after the pandemic hammered travel plans for basically all of 2020. With an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in travel restrictions, that summer vacation in the sand is...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Place
Oahu
News Break
Travel
Related
Miami, FLfiu.edu

Students called him Dr. Beach and like sand, the name stuck

Each spring, Dr. Beach does what he’s done for the past 30 years. He pores over data and photographs to produce his much-anticipated America’s Top 10 Best Beaches list. Stephen Leatherman didn’t set out to refashion tourism or become a hit with the media or even land himself on the Oprah Winfrey Show. His only goal was to promote and protect healthy, safe, good quality, family-friendly beaches. The FIU coastal scientist and professor in the Department of Earth and Environment and the Institute of Environment actually became Dr. Beach long before his annual rankings of beaches.
Virginia Beach, VARichmond.com

946 Oriole Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

LIVE BIDDING ON JUNE 23 at 11:00 am ET. List price based on tax assessment. No early offers presented. Court Ordered Bankruptcy Case No. 19-72279 - Waterfront home situated on an almost full acre lot located in the desirable Birdneck Point neighborhood, this +/- 3,000 square foot residence boasts 4 full bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Enjoy a serene enclosed sunroom overlooking Linkhorn Bay and Little Neck Creek. Across the street from the second hole of the Cavalier Golf Course. The unique setting provides an incredible opportunity to either renovate the current structure or rebuild and construct a one of a kind dream home! Birdneck Point is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Virginia Beach, home to the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club. The Cavalier has an award-winning marina, newly renovated golf course, highly rated tennis facility, exquisite dining with multiple restaurants on site, and a newly constructed pool. It is not a requirement to join the Cavalier, but the family dynamic and welcoming environment the neighborhood provides presents an incredible opportunity to purchase a special property and join a neighborhood community that has been growing since 1928.
TravelHawaii Magazine

Hāpuna Beach is No. 1 on Dr. Beach’s 10 Best Beaches for 2021

You shouldn’t be surprised that Hāpuna Beach on Hawaiʻi Island was named the best beach by “Dr. Beach.”. You voted for the white-sand beach on the Big Island’s western shoreline as your favorite, too, in our 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. And Stephen Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University who...
Hawaii StateClick2Houston.com

‘Dr. Beach’ says powerful Hawaii shoreline is 2021's best

HONOLULU – Cruising along the west side of Hawaii's Big Island, the landscape is dominated by ancient volcanic flows and jagged shorelines. Then you get to Hapuna Beach. There, the contrast of black lava rock, white sand and blue water means you have arrived in paradise — at least that's what “Dr. Beach” believes.
Louisiana Statearcamax.com

Alligator swam to Texas beach from Louisiana

(UPI) National Parks officials in Texas said an alligator found sunning itself on a beach had apparently swam through the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana. The Padre Island National Seashore said in a Facebook post that the alligator was found sunning in the Malaquite Beach area this week, and officials determined from its tail notches and tags on its rear feet that the reptile had last been seen in Louisiana.
TravelVoice of America

Best Beaches in the US and the World

“Dr. Beach,” a self-described coastal expert, has named Hapuna Beach of Hawaii as the best beach in the United States for 2021. In his yearly ranking of the best beaches, he said Hapuna Beach, with its white sand and black lava rocks, “is a perfect place to swim, snorkel or scuba dive.” On big wave days, try the boogie boards, he added.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

2 Florida beaches named to annual Dr. Beach Top 10 list

When Dr. Beach names you a winner, you don’t get to play again, and that’s why Florida only has two beaches on his annual Top 10 list for the best beaches in the U.S. That’s because the 2020 winner, Grayton Beach State Park near Santa Rosa Beach up in Florida’s panhandle, has to sit out for the 2021 rankings, as does the 2017 winner, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key near Sarasota. Without them in ...
LifestylePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Best Place to Enjoy the Water in Each State

Going out to a lake or ocean is such a popular pastime because it offers enough options for anyone to enjoy. People who love swimming can jump right in for a dip, while those who would rather relax can sunbathe on the shore. Adrenaline junkies can zip around the water on a jet ski, and […]
New York City, NYPosted by
offMetro.com

5 Weekend Beach Getaways From NYC

Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.Photo by Detroit Publishing Co., publisher, http://www.loc.gov. Whether you are planning a romantic weekend trip or feeling spur-of-the-moment, the beach is the perfect place to strip off the stress—and on some shores, all the clothes. Board a subway, train or bus to one of these seven sandy spots throughout the East Coast.
Travelmix1079.com

Two North Carolina beaches ranked among top in US

Two North Carolina beaches made a prestigious list of top beaches in the United States this week. Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, a professor of coastal research at Florida International University, is known as one of the world’s foremost beach experts and goes by the name Dr. Beach. Every year, he compiles a list of the top beaches with a very specific set of criteria ranging from water temperature to number of sunny days in the area and appearance of the water.
Lifestylemauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Shorelines Top List of Best Beaches in America

Hāpuna Beach State Park was awarded the number one spot for the best beaches in America as part of Dr. Beach’s 30th annual rankings. This was the second time Hāpuna received this designation, placing first in 1993, according to USA Today. “Hapuna Beach, a beautiful coral sand beach, seems incredibly...
TravelWCTV

St. George Island named top five beach in U.S.

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) - St. George Island has been named a top five beach in the United States, according to Dr. Beach’s 2021 Top 10 beach list. St. George Island, ranked fourth in the nation, is the highest-ranked Florida beach and is one of two beaches from the Sunshine State on the list, along with Dunedin’s Caladesi Island State Park (#7).
Traveltheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in the Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, hosts more than 5m visitors annually – a stat that may convince you to book your hotel sooner rather than later. From a pet-friendly getaway to a rustic luxury retreat, here are the best places to stay in the Grand Canyon – all bookable with Culture Trip.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

Michigan’s 11 Top-Rated Beaches

With a good portion of Michiganders roadtripping for the weekend, many may already have a favorite beach they wanna visit. Others might not have a favorite and just wanna go where their nose takes 'em. Michigan's Eleven Top -Rated Beaches (according to Planet Ware) 11) Caseville Beach – Huron County,...
Travelask.com

Assateague Island State Park Camping Sites Offer an Unforgettable Trip This Summer

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Voisard/The Washington Post/Getty Images. Last summer, we found ourselves grounded — and staying close to home — instead of jetting off on vacations. Despite the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, staying closer to home might still be the best course of action this year too. Some countries, especially those with lower vaccination rates, have policies in place to prevent international travel, while others have instituted required quarantine periods.