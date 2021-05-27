Cancel
Frank Pallotta on the MGM/Amazon Deal, F9 in China, and the Summer Movie Season

By Sonny Bunch
thebulwark.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN Media Reporter Frank Pallotta returns to the show to talk about a huge week in movie business news. Amazon has acquired MGM (and half of James Bond) for $8.45 billion. Summer movie season has kicked off in China, with the release of F9 and kicks off this weekend in America with A Quiet Place 2: what do new benchmarks for success look like? All this and more on a news-and-analysis packed episode. If you found the episode interesting and informative, please subscribe to Bulwark+ to help keep the show sustainable and share it with a friend! A recommendation from a friend remains the best way to grow a podcast’s audience.

