Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

STL.News
STL.News
 7 days ago
New York (STL.News) Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.27 per share, payable on June 21, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021. About Interpublic. Interpublic is...

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

