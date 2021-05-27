Cancel
Decatur, IL

The Lisa Foundation names Debbie Bogle as Executive Director

By Drew Hadden
nowdecatur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 – The Lisa Foundation has announced that Debbie Bogle will assume the role of Executive Director, effective immediately, and will be taking over the position from the organization’s founder, Todd Crawford. In 2018, Debbie’s life changed when she suffered a ruptured Brain Aneurysm while working out. She...

nowdecatur.com
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
#Charity#Community#Nonprofits#Board#United Way#Decatur Area Arts Council#Development Systems Inc#The Lisa Foundation#Non Profit Fundraisers#Aneurysm#Brain Aneurysms#Diagnosis#Critical Awareness#Multiple Board Positions#The Brain#Transition
