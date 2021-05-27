The Lisa Foundation names Debbie Bogle as Executive Director

May 12, 2021 – In this Episode with CareersDecatur.com, you will meet Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director, and Kristie Danko, HR Manager of T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur. T/CCI is a world leader in compressor technology and they are an Original Equipment Manufacturer for trucking, off-highway, agriculture/construction, specialty vehicle, and transport refrigeration markets. T/CCI is looking for individuals to be a part of their rapidly growing, international manufacturing company. T/CCI provides a competitive benefits program that can help ensure your health and well-being as well as contribute to your financial security. Taking a leap into a new and better-paying career doesn’t mean starting from scratch. There are over 1000 jobs in Macon County in need of a skilled workforce. That could be you! Watch the video with CareersDecatur.com and find out more about jobs available NOW at T/CCI at https://tccimfg.com/careers/ !