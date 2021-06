The Clippers are hopeful center Serge Ibaka will return this week for his first games since injuring his back March 14, coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday. “That’s our goal,” Lue said before the team’s road game in Tampa, Fla., against Toronto, the start of a four-game trip with games to follow in Charlotte, Houston and Oklahoma City. “He’s progressed and he’s rehabbing right now on the road, so hopeful we can get a chance to get him a couple games before the season’s over and just try to see how he feels and how he looks on the floor.”