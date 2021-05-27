Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pregnant Halsey looks STUNNING in monochrome maxi dress while showing off growing baby bump

By Stefani Munro
Posted by 
Floor8
Floor8
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halsey - who recently sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend Alev Aydin - looked gorgeous in a monochromatic maxi dress, as she soaked up the "moonlight" on May 27, and showed off her growing baby bump. The Bad at Love singer shared the stunning snap to her Instagram page, and captioned...

www.floor8.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Monochrome#The Stunning#Baby Bump#Rings#26 Year Old Halsey#Pregnant#Sparkly Earrings#Love Singer#Jewellery#Happy#Silver#Boyfriend Alev Aydin#Baby Daddy Alev#Time#Engagement Rumours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Amanda Holden looks angelic in the white knitted dress of dreams

Amanda Holden delighted fans on Wednesday morning as she shared her latest Heart Radio look with her Instagram followers. The 50-year-old wore a stunning white dress by online brand Pretty Lavish. The 'Soreya' dress featured an off the shoulder neckline known as the Bardot. The timeless dress is super soft, giving Amanda a figure-hugging silhouette. She added white ankle boots and carried her mini Bottega Veneta bag. Stunning!
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Go Inside Halsey's Intimate Baby Shower

Halsey is celebrating the upcoming arrival of their first child in a wild way. On June 1, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to share a series of snapshots from their baby shower. The theme of the event appeared to be based on the 1963 children's book Where the Wild Things Are. Halsey posted a picture of the book along with several Polaroid prints from the gathering. In addition, guests posed for photos using props from the story.
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Halsey throws ‘Where the Wild Things Are’-themed baby shower

Halsey celebrated the impending arrival of her first child by throwing an adorable baby shower over the weekend, according to E! News. The “Without Me” singer shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories showing her friends and family at an intimate outdoor gathering. One update, according to E! News, depicted a series of Polaroids taken during the party scattered over a copy of the children’s book Where the Wild Things Are.
Celebritiesmix1079.com

Halsey Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Halsey has been glowing since she announced her pregnancy. She’s also shared some gorgeous pictures as she progresses that most mothers could only pull off during a professional maternity shoot. She gave us a glance of a baby shower she had over the weekend with her boyfriend Alev Aydin. The baby shower seemed to have a theme of “Where The Wild Things Are” and looked like a beautiful event. Take a look at some of the pics shared from the baby shower.
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

Alex Jones shares picture of baby bump

Celebrities and fans alike loved how glowing pregnant Alex looks. "You looked AMAZING tonight," said presenter Laura Jackson, while radio presenter Clara Amfo commented: "Glorious!" Alex looked gorgeous in a dress from Reiss. It's the perfect fit for pregnant women but isn't part of a maternity range. Whether you're expecting...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Why Halsey fans think the pregnant singer is secretly married, more news

Halsey's fans think she and Alev Aydin are already married. Have Halsey and Alev Aydin quietly tied the knot? The singer's fans were asking that question this week after Page Six spotted a band around her left ring finger when she stepped out with her screenwriter beau in Los Angeles on May 24. Alev also appeared to be wearing a ring on his all-important finger during the expectant couple's stroll — the same ring, it seems, as the one he wore in a selfie posted on his Instagram that day. Although he didn't respond to commenters who asked if he and Halsey were married, others chimed in on the thread, pointing to a since-deleted item from gossip account DeuxMoi that claimed they got hitched last year. In January, Halsey revealed she was expecting her first child with Alev. Earlier this month, she shared that they met while working on a Sony Pictures movie about her life that has yet to make much progress. Asked on Twitter, "Why did [the film] never happen?" Halsey explained, "Bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!"
Advocacyhot96.com

“Super-duper pregnant” Halsey teams with Babylist & Baby2Baby to create “group gift” for parents in need

Halsey is expecting her first child, but she wants to help out parents who, unlike her, may not be able to afford everything they need for their bundle of joy. Describing herself as “super-duper pregnant” and showing off her belly in an Instagram video, Halsey explains that when she first found out she was expecting, she was very confused as to exactly which products and supplies she’d need for the little one, so she turned to the Babylist app and website to help her choose and check off items.
CelebritiesElle

Hailey Bieber Channeled Barbie in This Stunning Pink Versace High Leg Slit Dress

Red carpets are still largely shut down as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but Hailey Bieber decided to get glammed up just because and show the process on her new YouTube channel. Hailey opted to wear a very Barbie-esque pink sequined Atelier Versace dress with a high leg slit. Donatella Versace showed Hailey in the full look on her Instagram. “Hailey is just breathtaking in this Atelier Versace gown. @haileybieber, you literally sparkle ✨♥️😘,” Versace wrote.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Alex Jones highlights 'growing' baby bump in the perfect floral midi dress

Alex Jones pulled out another gorgeous maternity look over the Bank Holiday weekend as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in the perfect floral midi dress. The One Show host, who is expecting her third child with her husband Charlie Thomson, posed for a selfie side-on, highlighting her protruding bump. Beaming as she snapped the photo and holding a hand under her tummy, she captioned the post: "Growing."