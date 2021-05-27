The Key Quotations of Shakespeare’s Hamlet Explained
As Hugh Leonard once said, ‘Hamlet is a terrific play, but there are way too many quotations in it.’ So many lines from Shakespeare’s Hamlet have become famous to people who have never read, studied, or watched the play. As a result, these quotations are often misquoted, taken out of context, or misinterpreted. So let’s take a closer look at some of the most important quotations in Hamlet, offering an explanation of each quotation as we go.interestingliterature.com