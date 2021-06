The Arrival DLC for Mass Effect 2 is arguably the most important story beat in the game that links Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 together. While running around with Liara in Lair of the Shadow Broker might be infinitely cooler, Arrival will help players understand what is going on at the start of Mass Effect 3. If you’re here, you’re probably towards the end of the DLC and are wondering what happens when you choose to either warn the Batarian colonies or call the Normandy for an evac. Here’s what you need to know about this choice.