Amazon Backs Up The Brink’s Truck, Purchases MGM For A Whopping $8.45 Billion
Amazon Prime Video just got a big boost. Wednesday (May 26), Amazon backed up the Brink’s truck and dropped an $8.5 billion bag for the iconic Hollywood studio company that is the home of James Bond and Rocky. The deal is the largest since Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of the grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017. The deal will give Amazon Prime Video a boost with new programming created from MGM properties while strengthening Amazon Studios’ original productions.hiphopwired.com