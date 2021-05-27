Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Backs Up The Brink’s Truck, Purchases MGM For A Whopping $8.45 Billion

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon Prime Video just got a big boost. Wednesday (May 26), Amazon backed up the Brink’s truck and dropped an $8.5 billion bag for the iconic Hollywood studio company that is the home of James Bond and Rocky. The deal is the largest since Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of the grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017. The deal will give Amazon Prime Video a boost with new programming created from MGM properties while strengthening Amazon Studios’ original productions.

hiphopwired.com
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#New Media#Franchises#Production Company#Whole Foods#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Studios#Eon Productions#No Time To Die#Epix#At T#Capitol Hill#Doj#Sopa Images Getty#Warnermedia#Gucci#Mgm Movies#Mgm Properties#Acquisition#Sequels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
KOOL 101.7

James Bond Writer Fears for Future Under Amazon

John Logan, who wrote screenplays for the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, said he feared that the takeover of MGM Studios by Amazon could lead to the spy franchise’s demise. The recently announced $8.45 billion deal included a guarantee that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and...
Businessseattlepi.com

How Will Amazon Uncage Its New Lion as the Tech Giant Goes Hollywood?

Hollywood has spent the past week trying to imagine how Amazon will integrate MGM after its $8.5 billion acquisition of the legendary studio is complete. Did Amazon overpay? What is the fate of MGM film chief Michael De Luca? How much will MGM TV chief Mark Burnett pocket in the sale? (The answer: enough to bring his total haul from multiple sales of his production banner to nearly $1 billion.)
TV ShowsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Amazon announces dates for this year's Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sales event will be held June 21 and 22, the company said Wednesday. Amazon usually holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October because of the pandemic. Amazon said that last year's Prime Day was its best on record. Prime Day,...
BusinessCNET

HBO Max, Discovery Plus' new parent to be named Warner Bros. Discovery

AT&T's WarnerMedia division -- home to streaming service HBO Max, the Warner Bros. movie studio and other big TV assets -- will be renamed Warner Bros. Discovery when it's spun out of the telecom company and merges with Discovery, known for reality shows and other unscripted programming on its cable networks and its own streaming service Discovery Plus.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Skyfall’ Writer Worries Amazon Will Destroy 007 Franchise After MGM Buy: ‘Bond Is Not Content’

John Logan, a three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond tentpoles “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise in the wake of Amazon’s purchasing of MGM. As Logan writes, “With the acquisition of MGM and its movie catalogue, the online retail giant bought into the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a chill went through me…Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family.”
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon Reportedly Wants James Bond To Be More Sci-Fi

The latest major shakeup in the movie industry comes from Amazon announcing their plans to acquire MGM and all the historic studio’s assets. This is a huge boon for the company for many reasons, bringing them such hit franchises as the Rocky series, but the biggest is easily the fact that it puts them in charge of the James Bond cinematic universe. Obviously, this has led to a lot of speculation from 007 fans over how Amazon plans to tinker with the super spy’s future films.
TV Showsmediapost.com

It's Official: Amazon To Acquire MGM For $8.45B

As expected per previous reports, Amazon has now officially announced a deal to acquire MGM. The price is $8.45 billion. MGM has a catalog of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows -- a wealth of content to help Amazon compete in the increasingly crowded streaming services arena. “The real financial...
Businessthestreamable.com

BREAKING - Amazon Acquires MGM for $8.45 Billion

Amazon and MGM on Wednesday morning announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing...
Technologythestreamable.com

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ Is Coming June 21. What Should Streamers Expect?

Amazon has announced the dates for its wildly popular annual “Prime Day” event, which is actually spread over two days this year, falling on June 21 and 22. Deals have already started showing up, but the big deals will drop during that two-day stretch, which is when Amazon Prime members will be able to save a boatload of cash on electronics, kitchen stuff, pet supplies, everyday essentials, books, movies, music, and much more.