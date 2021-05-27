Cancel
NBA

Jayson Tatum (eye) expected to play in Boston's Friday Game 3 contest against Nets

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to head coach Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (eye) is expected to play in Friday's Game 3 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After practicing on Thursday, Tatum is expected to suit up for Game 3's contest against the Nets. In a high usage role against a Nets' defense allowing 113.7 points per game this regular season, our models project Tatum to score 44.9 FanDuel points.

