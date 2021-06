The hotly anticipated Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge for the first time in 17 years. While trillions of cicadas bursting through the ground sounds horrifying to most, that might not be the worst part of this phenomenon. Experts say that during the last cicada emergence, there was a significant uptick in rat infestations. Since rats love to snack on cicadas, they're happy to have a feast in front of them for the couple of months the Brood X cicadas are mating aboveground. But experts warn that once the cicada buffet is closed and the bugs return to the ground, the rats will go looking for food elsewhere.