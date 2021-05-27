Marcus Smart Opens Up About Hearing Racist Comments Toward Opponents

Boston fell to the Miami Heat 130-126 in a game which they desperately needed to win in order to secure higher playoff seeding. Miami scored 79 points in the first half which nullified a massive second half from the C’s where they outscored the Heat 71-51. The Garden Report talks about Marcus Smart’s game, as well as how he has been looking all season. At times, Smart has been one of the only players who looks as though he is playing with any effort. Despite his six turnovers, the crew breaks down what he brings to the table. He ended the day with 16 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 7-14 shooting from the field and 1-4 shooting from deep.