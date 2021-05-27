Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Marcus Smart Opens Up About Hearing Racist Comments Toward Opponents

By Lauren Campbell
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marcus Smart has been open about racist comments he’s heard during his time with the Boston Celtics. And he doubled down on that Thursday. Kyrie Irving told reporters after the Brooklyn Nets’ Game 2 win that he was hopeful to not hear any “subtle racism” when he returns to TD Garden with fans in attendance for the first time since signing with Brooklyn. Irving’s departure from Boston, as you probably remember, was tumultuous.

nesn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Court Hearing#The Boston Celtics#Racist Comments#Boston Fans#Reporters#Star#Tip Off#Td Garden#The Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
Minorities
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Kendrick Perkins says Celtics should move on from Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart, Kendrick Perkins, Brad Stevens, National Basketball Association, Eastern Conference, Jaylen Brown, NBC Sports Boston. Regardless of how this season ends, something has to change for the Celtics by the time the 2021-22 schedule rolls around later this year. Though some believe it’s time to move on...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Jimmy Butler Wins Matchup vs Marcus Smart

Boston fell to the Miami Heat 130-126 in a game which they desperately needed to win in order to secure higher playoff seeding. Miami scored 79 points in the first half which nullified a massive second half from the C’s where they outscored the Heat 71-51. The Garden Report talks about Marcus Smart’s game, as well as how he has been looking all season. At times, Smart has been one of the only players who looks as though he is playing with any effort. Despite his six turnovers, the crew breaks down what he brings to the table. He ended the day with 16 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 7-14 shooting from the field and 1-4 shooting from deep.
NBAnumberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting for Celtics Wednesday in place of injured Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith is in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nesmith is making the first start of his NBA career. He's come off the bench for the first 43 games in the association, but on Wednesday, he's getting the call with Marcus Smart sidelined due to a calf injury.
NBACelticsBlog

Good vibes for a good cause: The People’s Tommy Point Charity Drive for 18

In a season riddled with challenges and frustrations, a group of Boston Celtics fans have come together to cultivate some positivity and work towards a good cause. The result is The People’s Tommy Point Charity Drive for 18, a multi-day charity drive culminating in a digital telethon this Thursday, May 13.
NBAUSA Today

Celtics award Marcus Smart with inaugural 'Tommy Award' in memory of Heinsohn's legacy

On a day the Boston Celtics chose to honor the late, great franchise icon Tommy Heinsohn in the inaugural celebration to be held to honor his memory, the team chose to award Celtics veteran shooting guard Marcus Smart with the first-ever Tommy Award, an honor granted to the player on Boston’s roster who most embodies the spirit of intense competition valued by Heinsohn.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Is this season Marcus Smart’s Cs swan song?

This season has been an eye-opener for the Boston Celtics. With pupils preoccupied with the C’s title hopes crashing and burning against every Eastern Conference contender, this team showed its true colors in 2020-21. With two All-Stars on the roster, Boston proved incapable of even avoiding the postseason play-in tournament...
NBACelticsBlog

Marcus Smart (calf contusion) out tonight against Cavs along with Kemba Walker & Rob Williams

Tonight, the Boston Celtics, coming off of three straight losses, will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the tail end of a back-to-back. Despite already losing Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season and Robert Williams III for an indefinite period, the Celtics will continue to rest Kemba Walker on the second nights of back-to-backs tonight against Cleveland while Marcus Smart has also been ruled out. For the record, this is not the same calf that was strained in the injury he sustained at the end of January that kept him out until the All-Star break.
NBAYardbarker

Despite impressive comeback attempt, Celtics drop first game of Heat miniseries

The Celtics lost a slow, clunky and physical game to the Heat, 130-124, playing an embarrassing first half and a strong second one. Boston went down big early, 36-23 at the end of 12 minutes. Their defense leaked everywhere—perimeter, paint and in transition—while Miami kept all Cs players except Aaron Nesmith tightly locked down. The second quarter was no better: Celtics offense woke up somewhat, due to Jayson Tatum and especially Marcus Smart, but not enough to endanger the Heat lead by any means. As for the defense, well…the first half ended 79-53, so…yeah.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 potential future Marcus Smart free agent destinations

All good things must come to an end. For Boston Celtics fans, accepting the eventual departure of Marcus Smart will be a difficult one to process. Smart is no longer the background contributor he once was on a Cs team that championship ambitions. The last time Boston was on the brink of a title breakthrough in 2018, Smart was an energy and defense boost off the bench.
NBANBC Sports

Harden's history vs. Celtics includes wild Marcus Smart sequence

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant alone would have posed a massive problem for the Boston Celtics. You can add one of the NBA's most prolific scorers to that list. James Harden has played in just three games since April 1 due to a right hamstring injury, but the All-Star guard confirmed he'll be healthy for the Brooklyn Nets' first-round NBA playoff series against the Celtics.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics News: Marcus Smart, Celtics React to Kyrie Irving Comments

The Celtics are down 2-0 in their current series vs the Nets, but the buzz this week is all about former Celtic Kyrie Irving and his postgame comments after Game 2. Rachel Nichols asked Irving about his experiences in Boston, referencing TD Garden and playing in front of the fans. Irving was quoted saying that “hopefully we can just keep it about basketball” and “hopefully there’s no belligerence or racism from the crowd.”
NBAfantasypros.com

Marcus Smart leads Celtics in scoring in blowout loss to the Nets

Marcus Smart scored 19 points (6-13 Fg, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 Ft) six assists, three rebounds, and two steals across 31 minutes in the Celtics 130-108 blowout loss to the Nets in Game 2 on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Fantasy Impact:. Smart played a solid game on Tuesday night as he...
NBALowell Sun

Marcus Smart understands what Kyrie is talking about

Racial slurs infuriate every player — host and opponent. Though the motivation behind Kyrie Irving’s post-Game 2 comments about potentially hearing something racial from the TD Garden crowd has been questioned — local anger over the nature of his departure will certainly be unleashed — Marcus Smart admits that he’s heard some of what visiting Black players have complained about.