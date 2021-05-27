Cancel
Violent Crimes

Bradley John inquest: 'Seek truth about my son's death', coroner urged

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a teenage boy has revealed his "loss and deep regret" after his son died amid allegations of bullying. Bradley John, 14, died after being found in a toilet block at a Carmarthenshire school in 2018. His father, Byron John, made a plea to the coroner at Bradley's...

www.bbc.com
Violent CrimesBBC

Bradley Gledhill: Six convicted of Batley stab murder

Four men and two youths have been convicted of murdering a man who died after being stabbed during a fight. Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike in West Yorkshire, died after being attacked along with two friends on Park Croft in Batley on 21 June 2020. All three men received significant...
Violent CrimesBBC

Lynette White: Murderer Jeffrey Gafoor 'not suitable' for release

One of Wales' most notorious murderers is not suitable to be released from prison, according to the Parole Board. Jeffrey Gafoor was sentenced to life in 2003 for the murder of Lynette White in Cardiff in 1988. Covid restrictions had prevented Gafoor making "as much progress as hoped" since transferring...
Violent CrimesBBC

Marc Williams: Murder accused Lewis Ashdown in court

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who disappeared after calling his family to say he was on his way home. Lewis Ashdown, 19, faced Lewes Crown Court accused of killing Marc Williams. Mr Williams, from Uckfield, East Sussex, went to the Maresfield area on Saturday...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.
Public SafetyBBC

Ex-Cardigan Castle director Jac Davies sentenced for £43k theft

The ex-director of Cardigan Castle who stole more than £40,000 and defrauded the charity has been sentenced. Jac Davies was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to fraud and theft. He took up to £43,000 from the charity's coffers over a two-year period, Swansea Crown...
CelebritiesBBC

George Floyd death: How do I talk to my son about race?

A year on from the death of George Floyd, BBC presenter Eddie Nestor examines his role as a father and how he should approach conversations with his own children about racism. Together with a group of fathers, his wife Lisa and the UK’s largest anti-racism charity, Nestor takes a deep look into how both children and parents can be better equipped in these discussions.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Fishmongers’ Hall: Police shot at terrorist 20 times during confrontation, inquest hears

Armed police fired 20 bullets and a Taser at Usman Khan, the Fishmongers’ Hall terrorist, before he eventually died following his bloody rampage that killed two people.The 28-year-old jihadi’s inquest heard that he was initially shot twice at close range after shouting that he had a bomb.After that he lay prone on the ground on London Bridge for just under 10 minutes, before starting to get up.During the 13 seconds he was sat up, a further nine shots were fired at him.Khan, from Stafford, was later seen moving his knee off the ground, and also his left arm. Body-worn camera...
Violent CrimesBBC

Birmingham stabbing: Man charged with murder of Dea-John Reid

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid who was stabbed to death in Birmingham. Michael Shields, 35, of Castle Bromwich, West Midlands was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates in the city. West Midlands Police (WMP) said a 38-year-old man and 14-year-old boy remained...
TennisBBC

Edgware park stabbing: Ten arrested over teenager's killing

Ten people were arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death in a north London park on Bank Holiday Monday. Officers were called to Montrose Park in Edgware in response to reports of a group of men and boys fighting, the Met Police said. An 18-year-old man was found in...
Violent CrimesBBC

Louth deaths: Daniel Boulton appears in court charged with murder

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother and her child. Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed at a house in Louth on Monday evening. Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was remanded in custody by Lincoln Magistrates'...
Public SafetyBBC

Larne man admits terror charge over dissident arms dump

A County Antrim man has admitted a charge linked to the discovery of dissident arms dumps in Larne. Niall Lehd, 32, of Seahill Road in Larne, was charged with five offences after former Royal Marine Ciarán Maxwell alleged his involvement. Maxwell, from Larne, had been arrested in England in 2016...
Public SafetyBBC

HMP Woodhill: Death of unlawfully detained inmate raises concern

An ombudsman has raised concerns over the suicide of a prisoner "detained unlawfully" after his release was delayed by a bank holiday. Mark Culverhouse, 29, died after being found unresponsive at HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. He had been recalled to jail on 18 April 2019, but should have been immediately...
Violent CrimesBBC

Khurm Javed: Two more charged over solicitor's shooting

Two further men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a solicitor in Sheffield. Khurm Javed, 30, also known as Khuram, was found seriously injured in Clough Road on 10 April. Atif Mohamed, 19, of Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, and Tinashe Kampari, 19, of Donavan Road, Sheffield, have...