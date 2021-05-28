Cancel
Utah State

Drought-induced fish die-offs expected at several Utah water bodies

By Brian Maffly
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of low water at some Utah fisheries, wildlife officials are lifting daily keep limits at 10 water bodies to avoid letting doomed sport fish go to waste. Inflows at several reservoirs in southwest Utah are expected to dry up soon thanks to low snowpacks and dry soils. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources predict fish die-offs when reservoirs in hard-hit areas are tapped for irrigation in late summer.

