Utah Symphony will perform near state’s natural wonders in August, on ‘Forever Mighty Tour’

By Sean P. Means
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Symphony, for the third time in seven years, will perform outdoors amid the state’s natural wonders in August. The symphony announced Thursday that it would embark on the “Forever Mighty Tour,” with five shows in five locations in five nights, from Aug. 10-14. State officials and symphony leaders...

www.sltrib.com
