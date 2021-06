Jasper County, Indiana, Mini 4-H members had their first Mini 4-H workshop of the year in April. They were able to learn about 4-H and recite the 4-H and American pledge to start the meeting. They also rotated around to different stations where they learned about future possible 4-H projects. Finally, they were able to plant their very own sunflower seeds with the hopes of exhibiting the growing flowers at the county fair in July. There were approximately 60 mini 4-H members in attendance. The Mini 4-H leaders look forward to hosting another Mini 4-H meeting in May and a Mini 4-H Day Camp in June.