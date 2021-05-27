Cancel
Senior Citizens Club of Fenelon Falls

By Editorial Team
kawarthanow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebsite: www.facebook.com/pages/The-Senior-Citizens-Club-of-Fenelon-Falls/334375803263713. We provide a safe, friendly environment for all of our memberships and will make concessions for people suffering with all types of handicaps, so they may all participate in our activities. We have bridge, euchre, bid euchre, shuffleboard, line dancing and Zumba every week. We also have special events such as dances, dinners, fashion shows, craft sales and much more. We are also planning to add Bingo and carpet bowling in the near future. We have many rental opportunities available.

kawarthanow.com
