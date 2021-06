Political prisoners in a notorious Myanmar jail told a Japanese journalist briefly detained with them that they were tortured with beatings and sleep deprivation, he said Friday. Yuki Kitazumi was detained by authorities in Myanmar last month and was held in Yangon's Insein prison until being freed last week. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, he said he had met political prisoners transferred to Insein after detention in military prisons. "I was asked to convey messages from them, because they said even if they were released, they wouldn't be able to talk freely," Kitazumi said.