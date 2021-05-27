Cancel
RIA To Host In-Person Industry Event In September

By SGB Media
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Running Industry Association (RIA) announced it would host an in-person industry event, Runchella, in Denver, CO from September 27-29. Runchella will be a “social symposium with the core goal of reconnecting with industry peers in the specialty run channel. Retailers will interact with each other and the industry’s top brands in several planned social events, while the event will also offer educational content in the form of information sessions and peer discussions on trending topics.”

