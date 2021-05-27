Cancel
Execution date set for inmate suing SC over firing squad law

By MICHELLE LIU Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday set an execution date for one of two death row prisoners suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between dying by firing squad or electric chair. Brad Sigmon’s execution is scheduled for June 18, according to...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
