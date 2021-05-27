Troopers Apprehend Suicidal Man in Medford After He Drove Moped on Wrong Side of 95 in Peabody

At approximately 9 a.m., Danvers Police attempted to stop a scooter operator who reportedly had a knife and had threatened to harm himself. The male was operating a 2019 Yamaha YW50 scooter erratically. The operator was later spotted in the area of Centennial Drive in Peabody and then a few minutes later driving north on the southbound side of Route 95. The operator got onto Route 114 eastbound and MSP cruisers began following, with no lights on and not in a pursuit posture.