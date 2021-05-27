How Big is the Cannabis Manufacturing Industry?

(MENAFN – Newsfile Corp) VIVO Cannabis (TM) launches premium topical CBD cream with terpenes: a unique formulation for medicinal users. Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) (“VIVO” or the “Company”), a leading provider of premium cannabis products and – Cannabis Act services and license holders through its wholly owned subsidiaries Canna Farms Limited (“Canna Farms”) and ABcann Medicinals Inc. (“ABcann”), today announced the launch of Beacon Medical ™ Extra Strength CBD | T Cream. an innovative topical cannabis topical cream for Canadian medical patients. With 500 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 50 gram unit, in a proprietary formulation that contains carefully selected ingredients with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties along with skin penetration enhancers, Beacon Medical ™ Extra Strength CBD | T cream was created according to the principles of the “Entourage” designed to achieve synergies of bioactive ingredients and provide optimal symptom relief in medical conditions.