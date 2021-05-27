How Big is the Cannabis Manufacturing Industry?
Traditionally there were only three types of cannabis products available to most consumers on the black market: Flower, hash, and homemade edibles. While flower remains the top-selling product category in today’s legal market, production of concentrates and infused foods and beverages has become more sophisticated over the years, and a much wider array of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) containing goods – from transdermal patches to dry powder inhalers – are now accessible.www.powderbulksolids.com