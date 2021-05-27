Whitworth Office of Church Engagement to Hold 2021 Ministry Summit June 22-24
Please join the Whitworth Office of Church Engagement for the annual Ministry Summit on June 22-24. Participants can attend in person or online from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. This year’s worship will center around the theme “For Such a Time as This: Faithful Witness in a Chaotic Culture.” Daily seminars will focus on creating healthy church planting movements, soul care for pastors, and preaching in a post-COVID world.news.whitworth.edu