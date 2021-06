IPSWICH — Rich Cooke may be new to coaching in Hamilton-Wenham, but he was indoctrinated into the school's rivalry with neighboring Ipswich quickly. "We've been planning to play them since I was hired," said the 36-year-old Cooke, the new sideline boss of the Generals' boys lacrosse team. "We may be a little bit loud and rowdy as a team, but we prepared for Ipswich as seriously as you can expect: film sessions, study halls discussing them, you name it. We treated them as if we were facing a Division 1 program."