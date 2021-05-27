Athleta Sees Sales Surge In Q1

Gap Inc. reported that Athleta’s net sales in the first quarter were up 56 percent versus 2019. Comparable sales grew 27 percent year-over-year and 46 percent versus 2019. Gap said in a statement, “Athleta drove outsized digital growth, up 113 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019, while achieving record regular-priced sales through gains in relevant product categories and purpose-led marketing. The team made significant strides driving brand awareness during the quarter through the launch of inclusive sizing and with the announcement of a partnership with Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history.”