Encouraging vaccination rates and low coronavirus case numbers have set the foundation for "New York summer," and the impending reopening of schools and offices may draw more people to the city. In the search for a new place to live, there is a chance the home might have been occupied by a famous person. Some are denoted by historic plaques (see E.L. Doctorow's below), while news of other notable residents may come about through word of mouth. We take a look at apartments listed by celebrities (or their estates) in the past month.