Ka’Mari Arnez Simpson
Ka'Mari Arnez Simpson, age 6 months died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Ka'Mari was born December 3, 2020 in Dickson, TN. He is survived by his mother, Amy Leeann Davidson; his father, Marvin Arnez Simpson, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Pam "MeMe" Davidson; paternal grandparents, Sarah Pierce "Nanny" (Cortez), and Marvin Arnez Simpson (Meko); maternal great grandparents, Jerry & Jo Hargrove; his sisters, Jada Lenae Davidson, and Leah Jade Davidson; maternal aunts, Nikki Worley, Hollye Anglin, Whitney Hogan, Megan Hooper, Ryan Sullivan, Jessica Brown, Amber Elliott; paternal aunts & uncles, Keisha Hogan, Latoya Butler, Ashley Edwards, Marlaisia Simpson, NuNu Simpson, Jordan Simpson, Gavin Thompson Kerry Pettis, Ahead, Rell, Mexico; maternal great aunts & uncles, Tim & Jody Hargrove, Sherry & Wesley Pruitt, Rodney Hargrove; paternal great aunts & uncles, David & Shay Hogan, Marcus & Tonya Hogan; maternal special cousins, Chad, Elizabeth, & Lainey Hargrove, Brad & Hudson Hargrove, Trena Emmie Jo Davidson, Stephanie Wynn & family, Rica Reynolds & family, Chris & Sarah Pruitt; paternal special cousins, Marquisha Hogan, Daverion Hogan, Demario Hogan, Tre Hogan, Kaiden Hogan, Kayla Hogan Tamiya Hogan; special sisters, Ahnecia Taylor, and Kylee Dixon.