Miranda Lambert officially opens her new downtown Nashville hot spot, Casa Rosa

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett have postponed their Stadium Tour again, this time to 2022. "To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022," read a post on each band's social media pages. "This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in thre and can't wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It's going to be one for the history books!"