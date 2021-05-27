Cancel
Miranda Lambert officially opens her new downtown Nashville hot spot, Casa Rosa

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Lambert’s Texas-inspired Nashville bar and honky tonk, Casa Rosa, is officially in business. The venue opened its doors to the public this week after celebrating on Tuesday night with a VIP karaoke party that featured superstar guests like Ashley McBryde, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi. Miranda and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, even got in on the karaoke fun, duetting on a rendition of “Summer Nights” from the Grease soundtrack.

