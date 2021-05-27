Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Arlene Foster to dedicate time to combatting online abuse

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeKP0_0aDtvyGa00
First Minister Arlene Foster at the Strand Centre Cinema in east Belfast to mark the reopening of indoor arts venues, after the latest easing of the Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster is planning to dedicate her time to combatting online abuse.

Ms Foster, who will be replaced as DUP leader by Edwin Poots, has said she will now use her time out of office to tackling online trolls.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA was recently awarded £125,000 over an “outrageous” defamatory tweet which made unfounded claims that the First Minister of Northern Ireland was having an extramarital affair.

Turns out actually you can't say what you like on Twitter and get away with it

Ms Foster successfully sued TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen, best known for appearing in the Channel 4 show Embarrassing Bodies, for the defamatory tweet sent to his 300,000 followers.

“Turns out actually you can’t say what you like on Twitter and get away with it.

“And I think if the case today sends that message then I’m very happy about that,” she said about the case.

Appearing on the BBC’s Newscast podcast, she added: “What I worry about is when people who act on Twitter as if it’s the Wild West, that can say whatever they like, and then others join in and pile in to cause maximum harm and maximum damage.

“I think it’s important that that is called out and so the anonymity piece has to be challenged, I think.

“I’m not suggesting that people have to put up their true names, if there’s a reason why they don’t want to do that.

“But somebody needs to know who owns the Twitter account and who’ll be accountable if they decide to tweet harmful and abusive and, frankly, libellous comments.

“So that’s the route I want to try and continue with.”

Ms Foster said she wanted to take on online trolls for young people and women seeking to enter public life.

“It’s certainly part of what I want to do, not just for myself, because I’ll no longer be a public figure in that respect, but actually for ordinary young people and for women who find themselves attacked just because they’re different from how people want them to be,” she said.

“I think that’s wrong.

“Look everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but what they’re not entitled to is to cause harm to people and I think that’s really important to say.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01O79b_0aDtvyGa00
PGA Europro Tour Event – Bangor (PA Wire)

Commenting on her ousting as party leader, Ms Foster said “even by DUP standards it was pretty brutal”.

“It’s not particularly pleasant.

“I think that I said a couple of days after what had happened that politics is brutal, but even by DUP standards it was pretty brutal, in terms of what happened.

“I had absolutely no idea and was telephoned by a close colleague that this was happening on Monday evening and then by Tuesday morning, it was all in the papers.

“So, no, it wasn’t particularly pleasant.

“There was, of course, another way of doing it.

“But colleagues decided to go down a different route.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jessen
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Online Abuse#Public Life#Online Life#Channel 4#Dup Leader#Dup Standards#Online Trolls#Unfounded Claims#Women#South Tyrone Mla#Party Leader#Message#Politics#People#Maximum Harm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Edwin Poots replaces Arlene Foster as DUP leader

Edwin Poots, a traditionalist who once estimated the earth to be around 4,000 years old, will replace Arlene Foster as the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.He narrowly beat his rival Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, by 19 votes to 17.In his acceptance speech, Mr Poots vowed the DUP would be the “authentic voice” of Unionism under his leadership. But he said he would reach out to other Unionist parties to oppose the controversial NI Protocol, which, under Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, has effectively created a border down the Irish Sea.He urged Unionists to band together to fight this “massive challenge” and...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Who is Edwin Poots, successor to Arlene Foster?

Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots is succeeding Arlene Foster as Democratic Unionist Party leader and Northern Ireland’s first minister following her resignation.Mr Poots’s father, Charlie Poots, was one of the DUP’s founding members alongside Ian Paisley senior in 1971. The agriculture minister began his career on Lisburn City Council before being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 1998. Prior to his position as agriculture minister, he was responsible for culture, environment and health.As agriculture minister, he was responsible for implementing the checks required under the Northern Ireland Protocol – a trade mechanism that has proved divisive. Mr Poots was vocally...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ousted NI First Minister Arlene Foster vows to use her free time taming the 'Wild West' of social media – after winning £125,000 damages for Twitter libel by TV doctor Christian Jessen

Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster is planning to dedicate her time out of office to tackling online trolls. Ms Foster, who will be replaced as DUP leader by Edwin Poots, was recently awarded £125,000 over an 'outrageous' defamatory tweet which made unfounded claims that the First Minister of Northern Ireland was having an extramarital affair.
U.K.BBC

Paul Bell: Arlene Foster has been 'stabbed in the back'

A former chairman of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone association of the DUP has resigned after the treatment of former party leader Arlene Foster. Paul Bell was a member of the party for 20 years but resigned after a meeting to ratify new leader Edwin Poots on Thursday. Mr Bell...
PoliticsBBC

Arlene Foster not being removed early, says Edwin Poots

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has said there will be no attempt to remove Arlene Foster as first minister if she wants to remain until the end of June. Mr Poots said that Mrs Foster will be able to step down at a time of her choosing. He had earlier...
PoliticsBBC

Arlene Foster awarded £125k damages in Dr Christian Jessen libel case

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has been awarded £125,000 in damages after a defamatory tweet by TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen. Dr Jessen tweeted an unfounded claim that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader had been having an extra-marital affair on 23 December 2019. The post remained online until...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

A random person has snapped up the DUP leader’s Twitter handle after Arlene Foster changed her username

The Twitter handle for the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has been snapped up by a randomer.Former DUP leader Arlene Foster changed her handle from “DUPLeader” to “ArleneFosterUK,” after she resigned from the position on April 28.It seems that the party either didn’t want or weren’t quick enough to retrieve the DUP leader’s handle when it became available again, as a random person now has it for their parody account.The @DUPLeader parody account was created in May 2021, and people have now started to notice:So Arlene Foster changed her Twitter handle… and someone moved in fairly sharpish on the...
PoliticsBBC

Arlene Foster: What is next for the deposed DUP leader?

As she's about to leave one stage, Arlene Foster is eyeing another. Defying her sometimes austere image she's begun to quote Sinatra - or rather his song That's Life. "That's Life. That's what all the people say. You're riding high in April, shot down in May," go the lyrics. Strictly...
PoliticsBBC

Edwin Poots defends DUP strategy after Peter Robinson criticism

Edwin Poots has defended his strategy as the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) new leader after criticism by one of his predecessors, Peter Robinson. Writing in the News Letter, the ex-leader and former first minister said decisions being made by those advising Mr Poots "can only damage his prospects of moving the party forward".
Politicsalloaadvertiser.com

Edwin Poots’ EU comments lack ‘adherence to reality’, says ambassador

DUP leader Edwin Poots’ allegations that the European Union is causing harm to Northern Ireland in the wake of Brexit lacks “adherence to reality”, according to the EU’s ambassador to the UK. Joao Vale de Almeida on Tuesday dismissed Mr Poots’ claims that the arrangements are having a “devastating impact”...
WorldBBC

DUP: Edwin Poots will attend next North South Ministerial Council

Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots has said he will lead DUP ministers at this month's North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) in Dublin. Mr Poots had denied boycotting some meetings in protest against the NI Protocol. After his first meeting as party leader with Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin,...