Brentwood, TN

OBITUARY: Swepeson “Swep” Smith Taylor, III

 7 days ago
Swepson “Swep” Smith Taylor, III, age 72 of Brentwood, TN passed away on May 24, 2021 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by parents, Swepson Smith Taylor, Jr. and Margaret Black Taylor. Survived by wife of 22 years, Claudette Busher Taylor, sons, Christopher (Joely) Taylor and Leonard Taylor; daughter, Jennifer Taylor (John) Elmer; stepdaughter, Debbie Lassiter; stepsons, Colby (Carol) Ardis, III and Mark Ardis; sister, Margaret (Tom) Puckett; sixteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

