Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

South Dakota State Football Lands Another Nationally Televised Game

By Jerry Palleschi
Posted by 
ESPN 99.1
ESPN 99.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a run to the FCS Championship Game during the spring season, South Dakota State will start next year in the national spotlight. The Jackrabbits will now travel to Colorado State to open the 2021 fall season on Friday, September 3rd. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 4th but was moved up one day in order to accommodate television. It was picked up by FS1 and will be broadcasted across the country starting at 8:00 PM Central or 7:00 PM Mountain.

espn991.com
ESPN 99.1

ESPN 99.1

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 99.1 has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Colorado State#American Football#Iowa State Football#Iowa Football#Northern Iowa#Jackrabbits#Gophers#Sdsu#Espn 2#Abc#Lindenwood#Dixie State#Fcs#The Game#Southern Illinois#Games#Fs1#Country#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Augustana Baseball Players Make All-Region Teams

With a season-ending record of 36-13, the Augustana Baseball team flourished into the NCAA Central Regional Tournament this season with outstanding performances from many individual players. Four of whom have been acknowledged by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Junior catcher Will Olson and sophomore outfielder Carter Howell were both named...
Omaha, NEPosted by
ESPN 99.1

2021 NCAA College Baseball Tournament Bracket Released

All roads this time of year in DI college baseball usually lead to Omaha except for 2020 when the NCAA Tournament and College World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, all roads once again lead to Omaha for the College World Series later this month.
NFLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

The United States Football League (USFL) is Back…For Real

No matter how many different forms, leagues, or situations, spring football is continually pushed as something that needs to happen. FOX Sports is now jumping back into spring football. Announced on Thursday (June 3), FOX Sports will help revive the United States Football League (USFL). The USFL initially started in...
College SportsPosted by
ESPN 99.1

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021

With spectators returning to sports, and the world returning to work following the coronavirus pandemic, the earned money for the world's highest-paid athletes has increased. In 2020, the top ten biggest earners in the sports world brought in a total of $819.2 million. This calendar year, the number increases by nearly $200 million.
SportsPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Augustana’s Amazing Season Comes to an End at NCAA Championship

The Augustana Vikings softball team had an amazing year and they fell just short of winning yet another championship. On Saturday morning, Augie defeated Grand Valley State 13-2 to advance to the night game against one of the nations best as well. Unfortunately, Augustana fell on Saturday 9-4 to West...
Harrisburg, SDPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Harrisburg High School Wins First Ever Class A Baseball Title

The 2020-2021 high school athletic calendar and schedule across the country was unlike any other with the COVID-19 pandemic causing so many changes. Some kids were able to compete for championships amid different landscapes while some kids, unfortunately, didn't get that opportunity. In South Dakota, high school athletics during the...
NFLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Eagles’ Offensive Trio Ranked Near Bottom of NFL

CBS Sports recently ranked each NFL team’s “triplets” (QB-RB-WR/TE) and the Philadelphia Eagles trio finished in the bottom half of the league, coming in at No. 26 on the list. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders and tight end Dallas Goedert were named as the top weapons for the...
NHLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

All The Details for the Wild Game 7 Tonight

The Minnesota Wild just won't let their season come to an end and tonight they are looking to hold off elimination as well. Tonight the Minnesota Wild will take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the first round of the NHL playoffs. The main difference though...
NHLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Sioux Falls Stampede Select 18 Players in 2021 USHL Phase II Draft

The Sioux Falls Stampede were busy during the USHL's Phase II draft as the team selected18 total players from around the world. Sioux Falls selected 10 forwards, five defensemen, and three goalies as part of their 2021 USHL Phase II Draft. The team started off the draft by selecting goaltender Isak Posch out of Umea, Sweden. Posch is a St. Cloud hockey commit and was selected with the second overall pick.
NHLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Fiala, Wild Force Game 7 With 3-0 Victory Over Vegas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series. Marc-Andre...
NFLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

The NFL Shows How Exactly They Put Together the Regular-Season Schedule

The NFL has opened the doors and provided a real inside look into how each NFL regular-season schedule is made. Over the years, I've written many articles about the NFL's schedule rotation and why certain things happen. A hot-button issue over the last few years was the three straight years that the Minnesota Vikings had to travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks. While Vikings fans thought it was a conspiracy, most of them also don't complain that the Dallas Cowboys will play in Minneapolis for three straight seasons (2020/common, 2021/common, 2022/rotation) all based on the same rotation.
College SportsMitchellrepublic.com

After spring title chase, South Dakota State football faces quick turn to fall

FRISCO, Texas -- It was the less ideal of the two options that faced the South Dakota State University football team after Sunday’s FCS national championship game. After their 10th game of a one-off spring season, either way, the Jackrabbits were scheduled to be back on the practice fields in early August and at Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 4 to open the traditional fall 2021 season. As of Monday, that was 109 days away.
College SportsBlack Hills Pioneer

SDSU falls in national title game

FRISCO, Texas — South Dakota State University dropped a 23-21 decision to Sam Houston State in Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national championship game. The Jackrabbits brought an 8-1 record into the game, with Sam Houston State at 9-0. South Dakota State was in the FCS playoffs for the 11th...
Sportsdrgnews.com

SDSU Wins First Summit League Softball Championship

FARGO, ND – Coming back after an opening-game loss Thursday, South Dakota State defeated Omaha twice Saturday to win the Summit League Softball Championship for the first time. The Jacks topped the Mavericks 9-0 to force a second title game, which SDSU won 4-2. Kelsey Lennox hit a first-inning grand slam in the first win. Grace Glanzer pitched a five-inning shutout for her 18th win, allowing just three hits.