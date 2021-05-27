South Dakota State Football Lands Another Nationally Televised Game
After a run to the FCS Championship Game during the spring season, South Dakota State will start next year in the national spotlight. The Jackrabbits will now travel to Colorado State to open the 2021 fall season on Friday, September 3rd. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 4th but was moved up one day in order to accommodate television. It was picked up by FS1 and will be broadcasted across the country starting at 8:00 PM Central or 7:00 PM Mountain.espn991.com