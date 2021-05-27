South Dakota State Football Lands Another Nationally Televised Game

The NFL has opened the doors and provided a real inside look into how each NFL regular-season schedule is made. Over the years, I've written many articles about the NFL's schedule rotation and why certain things happen. A hot-button issue over the last few years was the three straight years that the Minnesota Vikings had to travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks. While Vikings fans thought it was a conspiracy, most of them also don't complain that the Dallas Cowboys will play in Minneapolis for three straight seasons (2020/common, 2021/common, 2022/rotation) all based on the same rotation.