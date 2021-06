The village of Bloomingdale has announced Septemberfest is set to return Sept. 11, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the annual event. Announced through the village's newsletter, the festival will return for its 47th year at Old Town Park on Lake Street and Bloomingdale Road, beginning with the annual parade that steps off from DuJardin Elementary School, 166 Euclid Ave., Bloomingdale, at 11 a.m. The one-day event is hosted by the village and Bloomingdale's Chamber of Commerce, and is free to attend.