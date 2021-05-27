Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The dog acknowledged they were a couple. The military did not.

By Petula Dvorak
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuthie the black lab knows her mom and dad. Last month was the first time that Kathleen Bourque took Ruthie to the beach after their whole world changed - after dad didn't come home from Marine Corps training, after the U.S. government packed up all their belongings and shipped them across the country, after she had to insist that she was family, that she belonged right there, next to Conor McDowell's casket at the funeral.

www.chron.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Hood#Dog Training#Military Police#Military Training#Marines#Gold Star#Marine Corps Times#Connecting Vets#Congress#People Magazine#Capitol Hill#Marine Corps Training#Camp Pendleton#Immediate Family#Grief#Fight#Home#Daddy#Training Missions#Called Widows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

2 charged in slaying of military couple in their front yard

Fairfax County Police have charged two men in the fatal shooting of a military couple in the front yard of their Springfield home. Police announced the arrests of Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19, of Fort Washington, Maryland, on Thursday evening. They are charged with two counts of second-degree murder and firearms violations and are being held without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for either man.
Militarytheredstonerocket.com

Assault helicopter pilot grew up fast in Army

Warrant Officer Malcolm Brown was 20 when he went to Vietnam in August 1969 to fly assault missions in a Huey helicopter. Most happened at night. “Our adrenaline was up,” he recalled. “You’d come back and your hands start shaking. And you say ‘Oh I could’ve died tonight.’ And you have a beer. And then you’d go do it tomorrow.”
Militaryforthoodsentinel.com

Retiree surprises former drill sergeant with gift

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Pennington, a counterintelligence agent with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, finishes a 20-year career by giving back to the man who made him the Soldier he is today: his former drill sergeant, Gary Wilder. “My career is coming full circle and it...
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia couple building replica of 1908 Wright brothers’ first military aircraft

The Wright brothers soared over Outer Banks dunes for about a minute in 1903 and, within five years, built the world’s first military airplane that could travel 125 miles. The 1908 aircraft would be the first in America to carry a passenger and could cruise 40 mph, about as fast as a good racehorse. The Wrights’ success began a frenzy of flying experiments in Europe and America, quickly improving the “heavier-than-air flying machine.”
FestivalPosted by
WBEZ

A Path To Peace: How A Former Navy Corpsman Honors His Fallen Friends On Memorial Day

Ralph “AK” Angkiangco enlisted in the Navy in April 2008 one year after graduating high school. He was an 18-year-old kid uncertain about what he wanted in life, apart from fleeing his parent’s place in San Diego. He had initially considered joining the Marine Corps, but with America’s Global War on Terror in full swing, his father persuaded him to become a hospital corpsman in the Navy instead.
Vienna, VAdefensemedianetwork.com

Clarence A. Robinson, Jr., Distinguished Writer, Editor, Combat Veteran

Clarence A. Robinson Jr., a distinguished Marine Corps combat veteran and former Faircount Media Group and Defense Media Network contributor, passed away in his Vienna, Virginia, home on May 27 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was 87. Armed with a high IQ and boundless energy, he...
MilitaryKRDO

Local female veteran harassed for parking in veterans-only spot

MONROEVILLE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It’s more common than you think: female veterans like Aryanna Hunter rolling into a veterans parking spot at the store. “We look like a mom carting three kids into the grocery store,” Hunter told KDKA. She stands at 5’2″ and is expecting her fourth child. “I...
Aerospace & DefenseStandard-Examiner

Dual-military couple retires together

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — From enlisting the same year to retiring at the same time, one dual-military couple from Hill Air Force Base have balanced a healthy marriage and family with serving their country together. Senior Master Sgt. Emmanuel Ramirez, 729th Air Control Squadron, and Senior Master Sgt. Angelica...
MilitaryBusiness Insider

5 legendary US military firearms were designed by the same guy

John M. Browning built his first firearm at age 10 in 1865, using scraps in his father's workshop. The weapons Browning went on to design have become icons in the US military and remain in use today. See more stories on Insider's business page. When Gavrilo Princip shot Austrian Archduke...
FestivalPosted by
Nevada Current

On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories

Policy, politics and progressive commentary I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in 1975 at the end of that conflict. My heroes were UPI war correspondents — Leon Daniel, Kate Webb and Joseph L. Galloway. Daniel was a friend. He died in 2006. Webb was a role model and later, mentor.… Continue Reading On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories The post On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories appeared first on Nevada Current.