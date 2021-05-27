Red Sox News: Boston finally options Franchy Cordero to Worcester
The Red Sox have optioned Franchy Cordero to Worcester. In a move that I think it's safe to say most if not all of Red Sox Nation has been clamoring for has finally happened, Franchy Cordero has been optioned to Worcester. A few days ago most of the sentiment I saw was for the outfielder to be sent down instead of Michael Chavis to make room for Christian Arroyo. That wasn't the case but now that Chaim Bloom did make the move it's just a matter of who will be called to the big club.