Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox News: Boston finally options Franchy Cordero to Worcester

By Brendan Mizgala
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox have optioned Franchy Cordero to Worcester. In a move that I think it’s safe to say most if not all of Red Sox Nation has been clamoring for has finally happened, Franchy Cordero has been optioned to Worcester. A few days ago most of the sentiment I saw was for the outfielder to be sent down instead of Michael Chavis to make room for Christian Arroyo. That wasn’t the case but now that Chaim Bloom did make the move it’s just a matter of who will be called to the big club.

bosoxinjection.com
FanSided

FanSided

96K+
Followers
278K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Colten Brewer
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Brandon Brennan
Person
Christian Arroyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Yankees#Astros#Red Sox News#The Red Sox#Red Sox Nation#The Atlanta Braves#Masslive Com#Ptbnl#Triple A Worcester#Fenway Park#Redsox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBHuffingtonPost

Red Sox Fan Makes Greatest Multitasking Bat Catch In Fenway History

We might be exaggerating when we call this the greatest multitasking bat catch in the 109-year history of Fenway Park. Or are we?. Watch this Red Sox fan, who was talking on his cell phone on Sunday, grab a bat that flew out of Angels’ batter Jose Rojas’ hands. (Watch...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Detroit-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez doubles to left center field. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Kike Hernandez to third. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Franchy Cordero scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe lines out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones.
MLBFrankfort Times

Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9

BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero woke up on Thursday in an 0-for-25 slump and he figured he'd end the day the same way. He wasn't in the lineup for Boston's series finale against Detroit. Then Kiké Hernandez came down with a tight hamstring in the first inning, and Cordero was...
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Franchy Cordero, Garrett Whitlock, Hunter Renfroe

Franchy Cordero has to turn it around at some point, right? (Chris Cotillo: MassLive) Sometimes getting back to the basics is all it takes to ignite an offense and that’s just what the Red Sox have done this year. (Khari Thompson; Boston.com) Garrett Whitlock continues to be one of the...
MLBsemoball.com

Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9

BOSTON (AP) -- Franchy Cordero woke up on Thursday in an 0-for-25 slump and he figured he'd end the day the same way. He wasn't in the lineup for Boston's series finale against Detroit. Then Kike Hernandez came down with a tight hamstring in the first inning, and Cordero was...
MLBchatsports.com

OTM Roundtable: What happens with Franchy?

The Red Sox are in first place in the division, but some of the cracks on this roster are starting to show. That includes the performance of the bottom of the lineup, where the inconsistencies are starting to show in a major way. There are a lot of culprits here, but no one has really stood out more than Franchy Cordero. He did have a nice game on Thursday with three hits, but prior to that he hadn’t gotten a hit since Patriots Day. On the season he has a 31 wRC+ (meaning he’s been 69 percent worse than the league-average hitter) with a 39 percent strikeout rate.
MLBchatsports.com

‘Good to see him smile’: Red Sox happy for Franchy Cordero after he broke 0-for-25 slump

Franchy Cordero has had a rocky start to his Red Sox tenure, batting just .153 in his first 23 games with the team after an 0-for-25 slump dropped his average from .348. On Thursday, however, Cordero replaced Kiké Hernández in the lineup and broke out with a 3-for-5 performance that included an RBI double and three runs as the Red Sox outlasted the Tigers 12-9.
MLBCBS Sports

Boston Red Sox

Cordero went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI during Thursday's victory over the Tigers. Cordero came in to replace Enrique Hernandez after he limped off the field following an RBI single to lead off the bottom of the first. The 26-year-old contributed during his first at-bat in the second inning with an RBI double. He also singled and scored in the sixth. To top it off, with the score knotted in the eighth, Cordero brought in the go-ahead run when a fielding error by Jeimer Candelario allowed him to reach first. It was a promising spark off the bench for Cordero, who had been in an 0-for-25 slump dating back to April 19.
MLBPosted by
NESN

How Jason Varitek Helped Franchy Cordero Before 3-Hit Game For Red Sox

Francy Cordero wasn’t a planned member of the Boston Red Sox’s lineup for their game against the Detroit Tigers due to his slump. But perhaps that did something to him mentally, because as a necessary addition Thursday after Kiké Hernández had to leave the game with hamstring tightness in the first inning, Cordero helped Boston win the game and the series.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Franchy Cordero Happy To Breathe Sigh Of Relief After Three-Hit Output

Franchy Cordero is hoping he put his early-season struggles to rest Thursday as the Boston Red Sox hosted the Detroit Tigers in the series finale at Fenway Park. Cordero, who wasn’t even in the lineup before Kiké Hernández was pulled in the first inning, put together arguably his best performance in a Red Sox uniform. And it helped Boston to a series-clinching win by a 12-9 verdict over the visiting Tigers.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Grichuk Could Chuck Wood

Randal Grichuk (TOR): 2-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 R, 5 RBI. There were plenty to go around in Oakland, but the hardest-hit ball of the game went to Toronto’s Randal Grichuk, who launched a 109.8 mph dart out of the park in the third inning to start off the Blue Jays’ scoring frenzy that would continue the rest of the game. Ending the game with two hits through five at-bats, including a double, home run, and five RBI, Grichuck sat center stage for the Toronto double-digit run-scoring affair.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Franchy Cordero ‘has been in a rut at a higher pace than is sustainable,’ Chaim Bloom says; OF is 1-for-34 in last 13 games

BOSTON -- When the Red Sox acquired Franchy Cordero in the February trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals, they did so knowing Cordero would probably strike out quite a bit. But his performance so far -- a .158 average (9-for-57) with 26 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances (41.9%) -- is markedly worse than the Red Sox hoped.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning...
MLBbostonnews.net

Franchy Cordero, Red Sox top Tigers in high-scoring affair

Franchy Cordero had three hits and reached on a fielding error in the eighth inning to allow the go-ahead run to score as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Detroit Tigers 12-9 on Thursday afternoon. Cordero's two-out dribbler was misplayed by Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario. Alex Verdugo followed with...