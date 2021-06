When one thinks of Boston Celtics combo guard, Marcus Smart, usually the first description that comes to mind is “great defender.”. Now seven years into his NBA career, the 27-year-old has managed to establish himself as one of the best talents on the less glamorous side of the hardwood and, in turn, has received accolades including two All-Defensive selections (2019, 2020) as well as the NBA Hustle Award (2019) for his efforts.