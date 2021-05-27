‘Loki’ Series Will Have Major Ramifications in the MCU

Some people love Teletubbies, others think that the only thing they can inspire would be a nightmare. But according to the director of the upcoming Loki series the colorful creatures were at least part of the inspiration that led to the creation of the Loki series, but she’s not telling how just yet. The result, of course, is that people are going to theorize as much as possible on the matter and try to come up with the reasoning behind why the mildly disturbing creatures would have done anything to inspire a story about an MCU villain, other than the idea that Loki is a little different than many villains and the mystique of it all is something that a lot of people can’t fully comprehend. Even that sounds a little too grandiose when discussing anything that might have to do with the Teletubbies, but it’s what we have to go on at the moment. When the show finally comes out in June it would appear that Herron might want to say more about this, but for those holding their breath to hear what the reference is all about, it might be best to just let it out now since revelations such as this don’t always go over too well. The truth is that inspiration can be found just about anywhere and yes, this includes Teletubbies, but sometimes it’s not bound to compute in the same way with various people since, well, some folks really don’t like Teletubbies. They’re a bit creepy to be certain and the fact that they were an integral part of a show for kids is even creepier to some folks since they’re just haunting in the way they look and speak. But something about inspired Kate Herron when it came to the Loki series, and one can only imagine at this point that it has something to do with the type of madness that the Norse trickster god is usually up to.