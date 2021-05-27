Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’ Series Will Have Major Ramifications in the MCU

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we last saw Loki in Avengers: Endgame, he managed to get his hands on the Tesseract and disappear into an unknown dimension. Now the God of Mischief — played by Tom Hiddleston — will have his own series and viewers can see just what Loki does with the Tesseract and how it could potentially impact the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

insidethemagic.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Madness#Avengers#Tesseract#Infinity Stone#Mcu#Multiple Universes#Endgame#Space#Moving Forward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
MoviesCollider

Watch: Catch Up on 10 Years of Loki's MCU History With Some Help from Tom Hiddleston

Need a refresher on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) history over the last 10 years of the Marvel Universe, prior to the premiere of Disney+'s unsurprisingly-titled original series Loki? Surely there are some of you out there, and Hiddleston himself is here to help with a 30-second(ish) recap of the sometimes-villain/sometimes-friend of the Avengers.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Loki was supposed to die in the worst MCU movie

Loki is less than three weeks away from debuting on Disney Plus, and Marvel Studios is in full marketing mode as a result. There's still lots we don't know about the God of Mischief's upcoming TV show, but one thing is for sure – Loki's Disney Plus series almost didn't happen in the first place.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Kevin Feige Teases Multiverse Shenanigans In ‘Loki’ & Using “Other Versions” Of MCU Characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is broken up into several “Phases.” Phase 1 (ending with “Avengers” in 2012) sort of acts as the introduction to the universe and the idea of connected continuity. Phase 2 built on the success of the previous films and introduced weirder concepts (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” for example). Phase 3 (ending with “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”) was the culmination of everything and wrapped up various plot threads and stories. We are now in Phase 4. And judging by what we’ve seen so far, especially with what’s being described in “Loki,” this Phase seems to be a big victory lap for Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, allowing folks to take big creative swings.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Explains How the Thor Trilogy Connects to His Time-Traveling Series

The new Marvel Studios series on Disney+ Loki will finally put the God of Mischief in the spotlight, and series star Tom Hiddleston is working hard on camera and behind the scenes to bring this project together. But based on the wonky rules of time travel after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this will be a slightly different version of Loki that fans are used to — one that isn't encumbered or developed from the events of Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War. Instead, he's still embracing the role of a full-blown villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Loki Adds Tom Hiddleston as an Executive Producer on Incoming Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios third Disney+ original sharing continuity with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just a couple of weeks away. The six-episode miniseries will focus on Tom Hiddleston's Loki caught in his time-variant thriller, where he tries to mitigate the chaos caused in the flow of time. Tom Hiddleston will once again star as the titular villain, this time leading an adventure of his own. But, Tom Hiddleston is not just leading the cast of the show but is also involved as an executive producer of his series, along with other executives of Marvel Studios.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Kevin Feige Teases Multiple Versions of Loki in the Disney+ Series

With only more than two weeks left to go before the highly-anticipated debut of Loki, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and head writer Michael Waldron along with lead star Tom Hiddleston have revealed some new details about the upcoming Disney+ series. In a recent interview with EW, Feige confirmed that the studio’s third MCU series will also get to explore the multiverse as it will deal with time and reality, teasing fans that they should expect to see multiple versions of Hiddleston’s God of Mischief.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

How The Teletubbies Helped Inspire the New Loki Series

Some people love Teletubbies, others think that the only thing they can inspire would be a nightmare. But according to the director of the upcoming Loki series the colorful creatures were at least part of the inspiration that led to the creation of the Loki series, but she’s not telling how just yet. The result, of course, is that people are going to theorize as much as possible on the matter and try to come up with the reasoning behind why the mildly disturbing creatures would have done anything to inspire a story about an MCU villain, other than the idea that Loki is a little different than many villains and the mystique of it all is something that a lot of people can’t fully comprehend. Even that sounds a little too grandiose when discussing anything that might have to do with the Teletubbies, but it’s what we have to go on at the moment. When the show finally comes out in June it would appear that Herron might want to say more about this, but for those holding their breath to hear what the reference is all about, it might be best to just let it out now since revelations such as this don’t always go over too well. The truth is that inspiration can be found just about anywhere and yes, this includes Teletubbies, but sometimes it’s not bound to compute in the same way with various people since, well, some folks really don’t like Teletubbies. They’re a bit creepy to be certain and the fact that they were an integral part of a show for kids is even creepier to some folks since they’re just haunting in the way they look and speak. But something about inspired Kate Herron when it came to the Loki series, and one can only imagine at this point that it has something to do with the type of madness that the Norse trickster god is usually up to.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Loki takes over: Tom Hiddleston on his new TV series and a decade in the MCU

Tom Hiddleston is Loki, and he is burdened with glorious purpose: After playing Thor's puckish brother for over a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no one understands the mercurial Asgardian God of Mischief as well as the actor. He can teach an entire seminar on Loki if given the opportunity — which he actually did during pre-production on his forthcoming Disney+ show. In conversation, Hiddleston quotes lines from his MCU debut, 2011's Thor, almost verbatim, and will playfully correct you if you mistakenly refer to Asgard's Rainbow Bridge as the Bifrost, which is the portal that connects Loki and Thor's homeworld to the Nine Realms, including Midgard, a.k.a. Earth. "Well, the Bifrost technically is the energy that runs through the bridge," he says with a smile. "But nine points to Gryffindor!" And when he shows up to the photo shoot for this very digital cover, he hops on a call with our photo editor to pitch ways the concept could be even more Loki, like incorporating the flourish the trickster does whenever magically conjuring something. The lasting impression is that playing Loki isn't just a paycheck.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Eternals Trailer Raises A Major MCU Question Chloe Zhao’s Movie Needs To Answer

Chloe Zhao’s upcoming Marvel Studios film Eternals is going to have to thread a difficult needle. It is an origin story, though one that seemingly is set thousands of years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever really gets underway. In the film’s first trailer, which just arrived (see below), we learn that the Eternals have been on our planet since the dawn of civilization, but have largely stayed on the sidelines, choosing not to get involved with our various conflicts. Or, as it is described to us in the Eternals trailer by Salma Hayek’s lead character, Ajax:
TV & VideosComplex

Tom Hiddleston Teases What to Expect From Upcoming ‘Loki’ Series

While Avengers: Endgame (maybe) closed the book on the story arcs of Steve Rogers as Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man, viewers came away wondering where did Loki go after stealing the Tesseract? When Tom Hiddleston filmed those scenes back in 2017, he was wondering the same thing. “Where’d...
Travelwegotthiscovered.com

Loki Will Have A Lot More Time Travel Than Avengers: Endgame

There’s at least a 50% chance if not more that any long-running blockbuster franchise with fantasy or sci-fi elements will introduce time travel at some stage, and that happened for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes concocted a time heist to try and stop Thanos from gathering the Infinity Stones in the first place, and while it worked out in the end, there were more than a few bumps in the road along the way.
TV SeriesGamespot

Tom Hiddleston Explains Loki's Epic MCU Journey In 30 Seconds

The next big Disney+ series, Loki, premieres in just a few weeks, and to promote the upcoming show, Disney has released a video that explains Loki's epic journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just 30 seconds. Loki actor Tom Hiddleston zooms through most of Loki's major events in the...
TV Serieslrmonline.com

New Loki Character Posters Released For Disney Plus MCU Show

Earlier today, Disney D23 tweeted the new posters for the MCU show, Loki. Loki will be available in just 2 more weeks on Disney+. Additionally, episodes will on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. The character posters released today were Loki and Mobius M. Mobius played by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Also, Hunter B-15 and Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer played by Wunmi Mosaku and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.