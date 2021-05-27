Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame inductees updated

MUSKOGEE – The Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame 2021 Class of inductees have been updated and adjusted for the changes and delays caused by the 2020 pandemic. The event, May 29 at Muskogee’s Roxy Theater, will induct six Oklahomans from diverse movie industry backgrounds. Veteran actor Jack Ging, Hollywood producer Doug Claybourne and documentary film producer Julianna Brannum, will be joined by actor, TV host and movie critic Dino Lalli and veteran casting director Ricki Maslar for recognition of their work and commitment to the movie industry. Native actor Will Sampson will be inducted posthumously. These inductees are the fourth class of the state’s Movie Hall of Fame Inductees. Inductees are selected by a committee based on suggestions by citizens of Oklahoma and individuals in the motion picture industry.