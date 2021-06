Fans have discovered what they think are official Twitter accounts being held in reserve for when Disney needs to promote Marvel series Moon Knight, She-Hulk, I Am Groot, and other upcoming Disney+ projects. Reddit user "samoht99" took to the forum to share a number of URLs that appear to be placeholder Twitter accounts for numerous upcoming Marvel TV projects. It's possible that some or all of them are not official Twitter accounts, but once the thread got started, numerous contributors brainstormed and argued about whether the accounts (and some new additions) could be real.