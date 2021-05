It’s not often you see a 1988 Pontiac Trans Am line up against a modern Ferrari, but that’s exactly what we’re getting in the following drag racing video. First things first. The old-school muscle car featured here might look understated, but don’t be fooled – it’s far from an ordinary 1988 Pontiac Trans Am GTA. What we have here is a fully kitted-out (pun intended) tuner special with a street/track setup packing tons of goodies. The main party piece in this Pontiac Trans Am is an LS engine swap from a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, topped by a 1.4L supercharger to make more than 600 horsepower. Output is routed rearwards through a 6XD six-speed sequential transmission with flat-shifting, plus road course-ready Detroit Speed suspension. Making the traction are 315 tires on Rotiform wheels, while a fuel cell and roll cage keep it prepped for racing duties.