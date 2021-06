Gran Turismo 7 has long been thought of as a PS5 exclusive, but it turns out that is actually not the case. Gran Turismo 7 is another instance of a first-party Sony game that will be released for both PS4 and PS5. The news was quietly shared in a Q&A with Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, on the company's blog where he indicated that Gran Turismo 7 is a cross-gen game. In response to a question about how the PS4 factors into Sony's future plans, Hermen Hulst listed Gran Turismo 7 (as well as the new God of War) as games that "makes sense" to develop for both the PS4 and PS5.