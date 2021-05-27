Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte police charge second woman in death of toddler killed, buried behind home

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three days after a Charlotte woman was charged with murdering her own 4-year-old daughter, another woman is now accused of concealing the child's death, according to NBC affiliateWCNC. Charlotte Mecklenburg police had charged Malikah Diane Bennett with multiple charges after investigators found the body of her daughter,...

www.wxii12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Toddler#Bury#Murder Charges#Tammy#Wxii 12 News#Home#Daughter#Investigators#N C#Multiple Charges#Parents#Cmpd Officials#Lt Bryan Crum#Accessory#Nbc Affiliatewcnc#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Dead After Shooting In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after one person was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Police responded around 1 p.m. to Celia Avenue, off of Beatties Ford Road, after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When officers...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 21-Year-Old Charged In Fatal East Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a fatal east Charlotte shooting after a gunshot victim died early Saturday morning. Officers say they were patrolling around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots and responded to a home on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte. Officers say they found a victim with...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Mecklenburg County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”. A joint investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit (SBI-DECU), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Drug Diversion Squad (DEA-TDS), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the Monroe Police Department and the Locust Police Department has led to several arrests and dozens of charges as part of “Operation Sizzurp” which involves the use of a popular street drug cocktail known as “sizzurp” among other names.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist + Deputy urinating outside NC funeral home caught on tape

Hi, Charlotte! Happy Monday. This is Kristen. Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now’s your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhood. Learn more about the tour here with CharlotteFive.
Charlotte, NCqcitymetro.com

Suspect arrested, charged with shooting into home; two others being sought

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a 20-year-old man with shooting into an occupied residence in southwest Charlotte. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on May 8, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1100 block of Nations Drive, where they found two houses and four vehicles that had been struck by gunfire from more than 50 rifle and pistol rounds. No one was injured during this incident.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened Thursday evening on Allen Street in east Charlotte. Police report one person has died, but have not provided any more information. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this...
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

'That's a disgrace' | Data shows CMPD SWAT team rarely serves search warrants in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department defended its use of SWAT but pledged to do better at tracking search warrant locations and demographics. Outfitted with guns, tear gas and armored trucks, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT team is reserved for only the most dangerous search warrants, but a WCNC Charlotte investigation found CMPD rarely uses that militarized approach in predominantly white and wealthy south Charlotte.