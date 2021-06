C.T. has a new two-pack out, and he’s spitting wisdom on “Right Or Wrong.” The release is comprised of “Theme Music” and “Darkest Hour Pt. II”, with the former essentially being about finding success even when people had you counted out. The latter is a follow-up to a track from his 2017 debut, “Not Bad for a Blogger”, with a more outspoken flow than the previous track. We see the duality from C.T. here, being able to be both profound and gritty at times when the song calls for it. C.T. has plenty in store for this year, so keep your eyes peeled, and check out “Right Or Wrong” below: